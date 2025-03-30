Subscribe
Honest Elections E.O.
South Dakota Canvassing Group has published a terrific article on President Trump’s executive order (E.O.) about the integrity of American…
Mar 30
•
Patriot Ripple Effect SD
Myths and Legends of the “Resistance”
Fear mongering and falsities abound, causing genuine fear among people who rely on feelings over facts for their political information.
Mar 25
•
Patriot Ripple Effect SD
A Parent's Job is to Protect
Parental rights bill fails amid child protection concerns
Mar 17
•
Patriot Ripple Effect SD
Issues in the News - Incarceration, Property Rights, Economic Development and the Budget
Interview with former Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard
Mar 14
•
Patriot Ripple Effect SD
and
Dave Roetman
31:49
Transparency is for Government
Interview with Austin Goss, Investigative Reporter Extraordinaire
Mar 10
•
Patriot Ripple Effect SD
and
Dave Roetman
14:29
Its Kind of a Big Deal - Commissioner of School and Public Lands
Interview with Brock Greenfield, Commissioner of School and Public Lands
Mar 8
•
Patriot Ripple Effect SD
and
Dave Roetman
51:15
Legislature Lays Down Law
Gov. Larry Rhoden signs law preventing the use of eminent domain for a CO2 pipeline
Mar 6
•
Patriot Ripple Effect SD
February 2025
Why South Dakota Needs an Unclaimed Property Trust Fund
Interview with State Treasurer Josh Haeder
Feb 26
•
Patriot Ripple Effect SD
and
Dave Roetman
18:29
Beware of Billion Dollar Prisons
By Jackson McNeely
Feb 23
•
Patriot Ripple Effect SD
Game Changing Election Integrity Bills in the Legislature Right Now
Interview with Representative Tony Kayser, District 14 House
Feb 18
•
Patriot Ripple Effect SD
and
Dave Roetman
Billion Dollar Boondoggle
Price tag for SD State Prison keeps rising
Feb 15
•
Patriot Ripple Effect SD
Interview with Austin Goss, Political Reporter for the Dakota Scout
Dave Roetman discusses the State Auditor, the Carbon Pipeline, Property Taxes, and Pierre
Feb 9
•
Patriot Ripple Effect SD
and
Dave Roetman
