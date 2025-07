A movement is underway to address the out-of-control property taxes in South Dakota. Our guests are working on a three-pronged approach that includes an Initiated Measure (IM), a SD Senate bill and a SD House bill for the 2026 session.

The IM is being refined with the SD Legislative Research Council, and our guests are traveling across the state educating voters on an alternative option to property taxes that will not impact the amount of revenue in the state budget.