Patriot Ripple Effect
Making Waves
Issues in the News - Incarceration, Property Rights, Economic Development and the Budget
Issues in the News - Incarceration, Property Rights, Economic Development and the Budget

Interview with former Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard
Patriot Ripple Effect SD
and
Dave Roetman
Mar 14, 2025
Transcript

“We need to get a grip on our budget. We need to recognize that we are essentially a a welfare state… We’re worse than we were a few years ago as far as dependency on Federal dollars. And that has to end.” - Steve Haugaard

“We have 146 maximum security inmates in Jamison the new unit down there in the back of the existing penitentiary area - that has capacity for over 500 people. When you have 146, and we have capacity for over 500, I think we have enough maximum security space” - Steve Haugaard

Former House Speaker working to defeat prison plan

Summit Carbon Solutions suspends permit application for South Dakota pipeline route

South Dakota State Budget

Cash for Clunkers Was a Complete Failure

Steve Haugaard

South Dakota politics, issues, and news.
