Stop the Opt Out - Sioux Falls

Adam Broin, Patriot Ripple Effect Founder, interviews Misty Furness, who is leading the petition drive.

Learn more, sign the petition, or carry a petition and collect signatures here: Stop The Opt Out Facebook Page

The Sioux Falls School District (five elected School Board members) unanimously passed a resolution on June 23 to opt out of the tax cap imposed by a statute in the general fund. This opt out is for $2,100,000 each year for ten years ($21,000,000). It’s important to understand that this is on top other opt outs that total well over $170,000,000 since 2017.

It’s time for voters to act! State law allows for referendum where voters can petition to have the opt out brought to a public vote.

6,500 confirmed petition signatures needed (5% of registered voters in the school district) and due by July 17, at 5 pm.

Read the Resolution: The GOVERNING BOARD OF THE SIOUX FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT 49-5 do state that the above said Board is unable to operate under the tax limitation measure currently in statute in the general fund. We therefore OPT OUT of such tax limitation in the amount of $2,100,000 starting with the calendar year 2025 taxes payable in calendar year 2026. This opt out will be for ten years, which will be through taxes payable in calendar year 2035. This action has been taken by the Board and approved by at least two-thirds vote of the Board.