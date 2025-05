“Right now there is a lot of uncertainty out there with the cuts. I believe 60% of the state budget in SD come from Federal funds. And with the Federal funds being cut there is a lot of uncertainty what we are going to have to deal with the next session.” - Richard Vasgaard

HCR 6013 -Supporting the Electoral College, denouncing the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, and inviting interested states to form the Electoral College Interstate Compact.

Campaign website