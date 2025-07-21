Interview with Dan Goeller, Exec. Dir. of Harmony, South Dakota
Dan and Adam Broin, our host, discuss Harmony's successful after-school music program and how the Sioux Empire United Way's ideologies attempt to influence all Sioux Falls area charities.
Jul 21, 2025
Patriot Ripple Effect Podcast
South Dakota grassroots podcast on action and accountability in policy and politics.South Dakota grassroots podcast on action and accountability in policy and politics.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post