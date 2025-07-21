Patriot Ripple Effect

Interview with Dan Goeller, Exec. Dir. of Harmony, South Dakota
Interview with Dan Goeller, Exec. Dir. of Harmony, South Dakota

Dan and Adam Broin, our host, discuss Harmony's successful after-school music program and how the Sioux Empire United Way's ideologies attempt to influence all Sioux Falls area charities.
Jul 21, 2025
