Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidate, Christine Erickson
Christine Erickson served in the South Dakota House of Representatives for District 11 and as an at-large member of the Sioux Falls City Council. She shares her thoughts on the future of Sioux Falls.
Sep 17, 2025
Patriot Ripple Effect Podcast
South Dakota grassroots podcast on action and accountability in policy and politics.
