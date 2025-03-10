Patriot Ripple Effect
Making Waves
Transparency is for Government
1
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -14:29
-14:29

Transparency is for Government

Interview with Austin Goss, Investigative Reporter Extraordinaire
Patriot Ripple Effect SD
and
Dave Roetman
Mar 10, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

“Some of the best story tips that I ever got. writing in journalism, over the last several years came from ordinary people.” - Austin Goss

Austin Goss discusses transparency in government, and a recent hit piece about him for his stories about government credit card expenditures.

Kristi Noem threatens to sue The Dakota Scout over credit card spending stories

Austin Goss

Kristi Noem's credit card expenses: Search database to see 5 years of charges

Taxpayer-backed credit card use rose with Kristi Noem’s national profile

Discussion about this episode

Patriot Ripple Effect
Making Waves
South Dakota politics, issues, and news.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Patriot Ripple Effect SD
Dave Roetman
Recent Episodes
Issues in the News - Incarceration, Property Rights, Economic Development and the Budget
  Patriot Ripple Effect SD and Dave Roetman
Its Kind of a Big Deal - Commissioner of School and Public Lands
  Patriot Ripple Effect SD and Dave Roetman
Why South Dakota Needs an Unclaimed Property Trust Fund
  Patriot Ripple Effect SD and Dave Roetman
Game Changing Election Integrity Bills in the Legislature Right Now
  Patriot Ripple Effect SD and Dave Roetman
Interview with Austin Goss, Political Reporter for the Dakota Scout
  Patriot Ripple Effect SD and Dave Roetman
Age Verification, Baby Boxes, and Culture Wars. Oh, my!
  Patriot Ripple Effect SD and Dave Roetman
Hot Topics: Property Taxes, Carbon Pipeline, and the Proposed Prison
  Patriot Ripple Effect SD and Dave Roetman