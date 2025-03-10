Transparency is for Government

“Some of the best story tips that I ever got. writing in journalism, over the last several years came from ordinary people.” - Austin Goss

Austin Goss discusses transparency in government, and a recent hit piece about him for his stories about government credit card expenditures.

Kristi Noem threatens to sue The Dakota Scout over credit card spending stories

Austin Goss

Kristi Noem's credit card expenses: Search database to see 5 years of charges

Taxpayer-backed credit card use rose with Kristi Noem’s national profile