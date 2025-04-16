OK, pet political projects may or may not be stupid. But even if there’s a strong consensus from the citizenry that a project is necessary, its scope and style should be tailored to our means. This will ensure that South Dakotans, and not bureaucrats in Maryland and Virginia, are calling the shots in our state.

What’s in a Number?

The 2026 SD budget is a nearly $7,900 expenditure per every man, woman, and child in the state. (Divide the total budget by the total state population.) If we were paying this out of pocket, that would be a life-altering chunk of change for a family of four. That does not count what counties and communities charge us for schools and local projects.

The state budget is $7,300,714,543 (7+ Billion).

Slide 7 from the Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Overview gives a graphic overview of how the multi-Billion dollar budget pie is sliced.

Look at the last page in the State Revenue Estimates presented to the Appropriations Committee.

Remember: The state budget is $7,300,714,543 (7+ Billion).

That’s a lotta lettuce!

The anticipated revenues from in-state taxes and fees are $2,446,139,236 (~2.5 Billion).

Where does the revenue come from to pay the additional $4,854,575,307 (~5 Billion) in the budget?

This “red” state of South Dakota depends on federal government funding for about 66% of its budget.

Federal funding gives the federal government enormous power over the state.

If South Dakotans want to drive our own agenda, then we must pay our own way. To do that, we either tax ourselves into personal poverty to pay for every program and project that seems like a good idea to someone; or we get serious about not funding inorganic growth projects or monuments to political ambition. Let’s be private wealth creators, not public wealth consumers. Live within our means or bow down.