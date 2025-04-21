Funny Story

A friend recently told me about a comedy show he’d attended where, as usual, the comedians were liberal, crude, and unfunny. There was one young female comedian, however, who brought the house down. Let’s call her “Dr. Jill” in honor of the last administration’s erudite first lady.

Dr. Jill said when she voted in the last governor’s race, she went right down the ballot choosing only female candidates. Her surprised and appalled audience (comprised of viewpoint clones) asked why did she vote for — gasp — Republican Kristi Noem? She responded in all sincerity and stupidity that no, she had voted for the Democrat Jamie Smith.

Of course, the only ones belly laughing loud enough to bring the house down were those who knew who Jamie Smith was.

Ignorance Is Not Bliss

Ignorance Is a Weapon

Ignorance makes people extraordinarily easy to be socially engineered with propaganda into “anti-everything.”

They don’t have to learn an iota of what they are FOR. They only have to know what they are against. “Dr. Jill” was against Republicans first, men second, and didn’t even know the simplest thing about the person she voted for. Presumably, she didn’t know anything about the one she voted against, either.

We’ve Got Work to Do

If “Dr. Jill” is emblematic of a manipulated cohort that has the power — through sheer numbers — to overturn sanity, then we’d better figure out an effective way to dispel ignorance and replace it with truth and facts. The key word is effective. Lecturing and expounding is not likely to engage or move a captured minion. We need to become the cool kids — the ones who persuade with better stories and opportunities to succeed. Question: How foolish and demoralized did “Dr. Jill” feel about her on-stage faux pas? Maybe a moment like that is an opportunity to teach someone like her, in the kindest possible way, the truth of things.