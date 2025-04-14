John Hughes, Esquire, represents District 13 (Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties) in the South Dakota Legislature. His committees are Judiciary and Taxation (Vice Chair).

2025 LEGISLATION ENACTED

Representative Hughes took the following from Governor Larry Rhoden’s public releases on legislation signed by him after passage in both the House and Senate, and includes other related announcements in connection with the 100th Session of the South Dakota Legislature in 2025. The governor signed 199 bills and vetoed two this legislative session.

NOTE 1: The groups of bills in this long list are not always related to each other, so to help navigation through this page, we’ve numbered the subheads.

“HB” refers to House Bill and “SB” refers to Senate Bill.

1. Taking care of people

“I will always prioritize protecting and caring for the people of the great state of South Dakota, no matter what situation they may face,” said Governor Rhoden. “These bills will help ensure that we continue to live in a state where families are strong, children are safe, and every South Dakotan is free.”

HB 1005 modifies the requirement for payment of a private home study by the Department of Social Services;

HB 1016 revises provisions related to pharmacy and increases fees;

HB 1061 prohibits a health care provider from restricting or denying a parent or guardian's access to certain medical records and other health information of a minor;

HB 1071 modifies practice criteria for physician assistants;

HB 1139 allows individualized investigative treatments for patients with life-threatening or debilitating diseases or conditions; and

HB 1221 makes an appropriation for victim services provided by nonprofit organizations.

2. Open meeting laws

SB 74 requires the publication and review of an explanation of the open meeting laws of this state.

“This bill will help ensure our public servants are educated about their important duties of service on public boards, commissions, or councils. I will continue to set an example from the top of integrity and openness in public service,” said the governor.

3. Homeowner property tax burden

“SB 216 is a win for South Dakota homeowners,” said Governor Rhoden. “This bill is impactful and workable, and it will certainly slow down any future tax increases.”

SB 216: Limits the increase in owner-occupied assessments to 3% countywide for the next 5 tax years; Sets a 3% cap on the amount taxing districts and school capital outlay budgets can increase as a result of new construction – local government budgets don’t need to grow just because a homeowner makes a small improvement to their property; and Increases the maximum income limits for the assessment freeze program to $55,000 for single member homes and $65,000 for multi-member homes – the bill also increases the maximum eligible home value to $500,000.



4. Clarifications

SB 17 clarifies when a political committee must file certain campaign finance disclosure statements;

SB 42 clarifies the wholesale purchase price of tobacco products;

SB 43 establish a time frame within which a remote seller and marketplace provider must register and remit sales tax

5. Appropriations for emergencies

HB 1033 makes an appropriation for costs related to emergencies and disasters impacting the state and to declare an emergency.

HB 1034 makes an appropriation for costs related to the suppression of wildfires impacting the state and to declare an emergency.

6. Tweaks and updates

7. Eight bills

SB 33 makes appropriations for water and environmental purposes and declares an emergency;

SB 47 clarifies eligibility for licensure as a video lottery operator;

HB 1047 makes an appropriation to reimburse health care professionals who have complied with the requirements for rural recruitment assistance programs and declares an emergency;

HB 1056 prohibits the preparation, sale, and distribution of certain kratom products and provides a penalty therefor;

HB 1072 modernizes provisions relating to water development districts;

HB 1074 modifies the individuals eligible to sign an affidavit of homelessness for purposes of obtaining a free copy of a birth certificate;

HB 1075 modifies the persons eligible to sign an affidavit for proof of homelessness for purposes of waiving the fee for a nondriver identification card; and

HB 1125 creates a share the road bicyclist safety emblem for use on an emblem specialty plate.

8. Life protections

HB 1118 prohibits the award or use of state moneys for the research, production, promotion, sale, or distribution of cell-cultured protein.

HB 1053 requires age verification by websites containing material that is harmful to minors and provides a penalty therefor.

“As parents, we just want to protect our kids. But technology moves so fast that it often seems impossible,” said Governor Rhoden. “I signed a bill to require age verification by websites containing material that is harmful to minors. I will continue to find ways to keep South Dakota safe for our kids.”

9. Prison reset

Governor Rhoden announces Project Prison Reset following legislative rejection of funding transfer for new prison project.

“I recently announced Project Prison Reset – a working group that will determine the best path forward for a new prison. We’ve received the message that the current prison plan does not have buy-in this legislative session. We’ve also heard agreement from pretty much everyone that we need a new prison. I signed an Executive Order to stand up the working group, and they’ll get to work on April 2.

This working group is our “reset” button. Everything that came before is in the rear view mirror. From now on, we’re looking forward.”

10. Five bills

SB 93 prohibits payment or rebate of insurance deductibles by contractors providing motor vehicle repair services;

SB 111 permits a court to order family therapy or reunification therapy in a custody or visitation dispute;

HB 1099 modifies the community paramedic endorsement;

HB 1144 adopts the dietitian licensure compact; and

HB 1189 extends by two years the date on which moneys appropriated to the Governor's Office of Economic Development in 2021 for marketing, route restoration, business development, and air service marketing will revert to the general fund.

11. Baby boxes

HB 1044 authorizes the use of a newborn safety device for the voluntary surrender of a newborn. This legislation creates a new option for mothers to surrender infants under South Dakota’s “Safe Harbor” law.

“House Bill 1044 will save lives. These baby boxes have saved lives in other states,” said the governor.

12. Eminent domain limits

HB 1052 bans use of eminent domain to involuntarily force landowners to grant property rights for the carbon dioxide pipeline:

“I made my decision to sign House Bill 1052 based on my own consideration of the facts, the policy arguments, legislative history, my own opinions and experience, and my judgment about what is best for South Dakota,” said Governor Rhoden. “South Dakota landowners feel strongly that the threat of involuntary easements for the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline infringes on their freedoms and their property rights. I have said many times that Summit needs to earn back trust from South Dakota landowners. Unfortunately, once trust is lost, it is a difficult thing to regain.”

13. Barber bill

SB 28 revises provisions relating to licensing fees and license renewal dates for the practice of barbering and declares an emergency.

14. Second Amendment

HB 1080, a pro-Second Amendment bill, voids covenants that prohibit or restrict the possession or use of firearms and ammunition.

“I am proud that South Dakota is not only the most Second Amendment-friendly state, but also the freest state in a nation that was founded on the principle of freedom,” said Governor Rhoden. “As long as I am governor, I will continue to do everything in my power to protect our Second Amendment rights and keep South Dakota strong, safe, and free.”

15. Public Safety

Governor Larry Rhoden signed public safety bills into law, including HB 1230, which heightens penalties for distribution of fentanyl.

“I will always prioritize public safety – it’s a key part of keeping South Dakota strong, safe, and free,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “By signing these bills today, we continue to fight crime and protect our communities. And we will take a firm stance against the fentanyl crisis that is killing far too many Americans.”

· SB 64 revises provisions related to the establishment of an initial parole date;

· SB 115 revises a provision related to sexual contact with a child under eighteen;

· HB 1012 clarifies the status of the Statewide One-Call Notification Board as an agency administered by the Department of Public Safety and the duties of the Board;

· HB 1096 prohibits eligibility for a suspended imposition of sentence for certain rape offenses;

• SB 116 revises and repeals provisions related to street racing prohibitions and provides a penalty therefor;

• HB 1125 creates a share the road bicyclist safety emblem for use on an emblem specialty plate; and

• HB 1259 prohibits unauthorized access to certain multi-occupancy rooms.

16. Adoption

• HB 1174 revises certain provisions related to the rights and obligations of a father of a child born to an unmarried mother; and

• HB1195 revises a provision related to the termination of parental rights of a child adjudicated abused or neglected.

17. Six bills

SB 65 provides for the sale of certain real estate located in Pennington County and provides for the deposit of the proceeds;

SB 71 revises provisions pertaining to the compulsory age for school attendance;

SB 109 permits a school district to implement a new or revised section 504 plan, individualized family service plan, or individualized education program for a student who is the child of an active-duty member of the United States armed forces;

HB 1057 transfers moneys from the South Dakota-bred racing fund to the special racing revolving fund;

HB 1063 revises the provisions for preparing a fiscal note for ballot questions; and

HB 1173 eliminates the cap on assessment amounts for road improvements.

18. Thirty-one bills

19. Introduced by Attorney General Jackley

SB 58 revises provisions related to human trafficking, prohibits the obstruction of human trafficking enforcement, and provides a penalty therefor;

SB 59 revises provisions relating to the delivery, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of unauthorized articles in a state correctional facility, and provides a penalty therefor;

SB 60 expands the access and investigatory authority of the state auditor;

SB 61 modifies the authority of the Board of Internal Control;

SB 62 establishes mandatory reporting requirements related to improper governmental conduct and crime, and provides a penalty therefor; and

SB 63 establishes protections for state employees who report improper governmental conduct and crime.

20. Nineteen bills

21. Economic opportunity

SB 24 revises provisions relating to the promulgation of rules to set licensing and inspection fees for plumbers and related professions;

SB 27 revises provisions relating to licensing fees for cosmetology, esthetics, and nail technology;

SB 31 revises amounts for inspection fees for electrical installations;

SB 32 revises amounts for licensing fees for the practice of accountancy;

SB 69 revises provisions related to trusts;

SB 88 increases the amount of exempt proceeds when a homestead is sold or divided by court order;

SB 131 establishes an electronic system for vehicle titles;

SB 143 modifies the composition and staffing requirements of the South Dakota-Ireland Trade Commission;

HB 1232 modifies requirements relating to the operation of salons and booths and to declare an emergency; and

HB 1245 exempts from the state sales and use tax gross receipts for certain services to a partnership.

22. Education

SB 70 modifies the maximum sparsity benefit a sparse school district is eligible to receive;

HB 1039 amends the programs reimbursing a teacher or school counselor for earning national board certification;

HB 1040 reduces the state's contribution to a subsidized high school dual credit program; and

HB 1114 makes an appropriation for the purchasing of equipment to support the South Dakota Board of Technical Education.

23. Firearms

SB 100 limit the imposition of restrictions on the carrying of a concealed pistol and other items of self-defense while on the campus of a public institution of higher education.

HB 1218 address the imposition of firearm restrictions on certain employees, officers, volunteers, and other individuals.

HB 1222 expand the authorized carrying, possession, and storage of a concealed pistol.

24. Elections

25. Sixteen bills

