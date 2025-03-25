"The problem isn't that Johnny can't read. The problem isn't even that Johnny can't think. The problem is that Johnny doesn't know what thinking is;

he confuses it with feeling."

—Thomas Sowell—

Feelings

Nothing more than Feelings

There’s a whole lotta lyin’ goin’ on, and it’s scaring the dickens out of folks who rely on The View and Tik Tok for their news. Here are some facts to help you help them get over their fearful feelings.

Myth:

Elon Musk is firing thousands of government employees.

Fact:

Like other senior White House advisors, Musk has no authority to make government decisions himself. His role is doing a deep audit of systems, offering advice, and relaying the President’s directives to agency heads.

Myth:

Eliminating the Department of Education will eliminate its programs and leave schools and special needs students in the lurch.

Fact:

The president is not defunding services that go to the states. Essential Department of Education programs are being transferred to other agencies. Student loans will be handled by the Small Business Administration. Special needs and nutrition programs will be moved to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Pell Grants, Title I funding, and resources for children with disabilities and special needs will be fully preserved and redistributed to various other agencies and departments.

Myth:

The Veterans Administration is cutting budget and programs that will leave veterans without healthcare.

Fact:

The VA is redirecting hundreds of millions of dollars to health care, benefits and services for VA beneficiaries. The VA is doing a comprehensive audit of its nearly 90,000 contracts worth more than $67 billion to eliminate unnecessary or duplicate programs and directing the savings to enhanced services for the veterans.

Myth:

The richest man in the world is interested in your individual Social Security account.

Fact:

No. He’s not. Really.

Myth:

A French researcher was expelled from the US because he had criticism of the Trump administration on his phone.

Fact:

He was expelled because he had confidential information on his electronic device from Los Alamos National Laboratory in violation of a non-disclosure agreement. Kind of like being a thief.

Myth:

Numerous Democrats and pundits claimed that President Trump “incited an erection.”

Fact:

Well, actually it is true that they claimed it. 🤣

Myth:

Trump wants tax cuts only for his rich pals.

Fact:

President Trump’s 2017 tax cuts primarily benefited low- and middle-income families while increasing the share of taxes paid by the wealthy. Extending the Trump tax cuts delivers the biggest relief to working-class Americans and small businesses in a generation and further increases the taxes paid by the top 10% of earners.

Myth:

Republicans want to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid benefits.

Fact:

The “big, beautiful budget” contains no reference at all to cutting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, and certainly not to cutting benefits. Congress wants to shave $880 billion from the entire budget, and DOGE is helping to locate areas of fraud and waste to be cut. Only the Democrat side of the aisle and media pundits have claimed that the entitlement benefits are to be cut, and they are wildly hostile to attempts to identify and eliminate waste, fraud, and projects that do not serve the interests of American people.

.