This is a short adaptation of a longer article by South Dakota Canvassing Group.

... Free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic. The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election. ...

President Trump’s Executive Order (E.O.) on Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections is a great first step in returning the US to transparent and trustworthy elections. The President promised there is more to come, and many believe he is laying the groundwork for more drastic actions.

Great minds think alike! The E.O. was issued March 25, 2025 — the same day that important South Dakota election integrity bills were signed into law:

SB68 (only US citizens may vote in SD)

SB73 (only SD residents may vote in SD)

SB75 (US citizenship status is indicated on driver’s license)

HB1066 (defines residency)

HB1208 (defines a federal voter)

These South Dakota laws align with the President’s order requiring proof of eligibility to vote in elections in the State in which the voter is attempting to vote. Following are some highlights from his E.O.

2. Enforcing the Citizenship Requirement for Federal Elections

Documentary proof of citizenship

Local election official to record which documents were accepted as proof of citizenship

DHS to provide resources to verify citizenship, free of charge, for new or currently registered voters

DHS, in coordination with the DOGE Administrator, shall review each State’s publicly available voter registration list and available records concerning voter list maintenance activities as required by 52 U.S.C. 20507, alongside Federal immigration databases and State records requested ... for consistency with Federal requirements

The Attorney General will prosecute election and voter fraud

The head of each Federal voter registration executive department or agency …under the National Voter Registration Act, 52 U.S.C. 20506(a), shall assess citizenship prior to providing a Federal voter registration form to enrollees of public assistance programs

3. Providing Other Assistance to States Verifying Eligibility

In 2023 in South Dakota, verbiage regarding cross checking the voter rolls with the Social Security Index and the Master Death file was added to SB140 [Section 11. 12-4-18 (3)] in an effort to remove deceased voters in a timely manner. However, South Dakota is out of compliance and still relying on the “honor system” for voter registrations because the Total Vote election software used by the state has no mechanism for verifying citizenship or proof of life. The Secretary of State’s office has not produced any evidence of a modification of the Total Vote system to cross check with the SSA and Master Death Index. The President’s E.O. may help to change that, since it will require the DHS to share information with the States so they can properly verify voters.

The Commissioner of Social Security shall take all appropriate action to make available the Social Security Number Verification Service, the Death Master File, and any other Federal databases containing relevant information to all State and local election officials engaged in verifying the eligibility of individuals registering to vote or who are already registered.

The Secretary of Defense shall update the Federal Post Card Application, pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, 52 U.S.C. 20301, to require: (i) documentary proof of United States citizenship, as defined by section 2(a)(ii) of this order; and (ii) proof of eligibility to vote in elections in the State in which the voter is attempting to vote.



4. Improving the Election Assistance Commission (EAC)

The EAC is directed to cease funding for all states out of compliance with federal law.

The EAC has 180 days to bring all voting systems to VVSG 2.0 standards or decertify them.

Requires an audit of the Help America Vote Act of 2002 (HAVA) expenditures.

5. Prosecuting Election Crimes

Provide the Department of Justice with detailed information on all suspected violations of State and Federal election laws discovered by State officials, including information on individuals who: (i) registered or voted despite being ineligible or who registered multiple times (ii) committed election fraud (iii) provided false information on voter registration or other election forms (iv) intimidated or threatened voters or election officials (v) otherwise engaged in unlawful conduct to interfere in the election process



6. Improving Security of Voting Systems

The Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall take all appropriate actions to the extent permitted by 42 U.S.C. 5195c and all other applicable law ... to prevent all non-citizens from being involved in the administration of any Federal election, including by accessing election equipment, ballots, or any other relevant materials used in the conduct of any Federal election.

The Secretary of Homeland Security shall, in coordination with the EAC and to the maximum extent possible, review and report on the security of all electronic systems used in the voter registration and voting process and … shall assess the security of all such systems to the extent they are connected to, or integrated into, the Internet and report on the risk of such systems being compromised. …

7. Compliance with Federal Law Setting the National Election Day

Federal law establishes a uniform Election Day across the Nation for Federal elections, 2 U.S.C. 7 and 3 U.S.C. 1.