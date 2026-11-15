Property rights and local control are under attack at the Federal level. Senate Bill 5653 gives data centers and CO2 pipelines fast-track approval and bypasses the South Dakota PUC’s authority. The second vote for this bill happens on Monday, November 16!

We ask that you act this Monday (11/16/26) to stop this overreach!

Call Senator Thune at (202) 224-2321 and ask him to KILL THIS BILL.

Senator Rounds voted NO, so thank him and ask him to stay the course and vote NO again! (202) 224-5842

CALL ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 BEFORE 4:00 PM!